IHC orders Imran Khan’s video appearance in court today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be presented via video link today at 2 PM. If this option is not available, the court has instructed that Khan must appear in person by 3 PM. This order comes after Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan issued directives to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail regarding Khan’s appearance.

During the earlier proceedings, the court summoned the jail superintendent to discuss the denial of a meeting between Khan and PTI leader Mashal Yousafzai. The judge insisted that the jail authorities must clarify whether Yousafzai represented Khan as his lawyer. Justice Khan expressed concern that failure to comply with previous orders may lead to strict legal actions against the jail officials.

While the court reviewed a submitted list allegedly from Khan, it expressed dissatisfaction and indicated that they might directly question him. After a brief adjournment, the hearing resumed, reaffirming the requirement for Khan’s appearance via video link. The Inspector General of Islamabad has also been tasked with ensuring that proper arrangements are made for Khan’s court presentation.

During discussions, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen noted that political leaders hadn’t met Khan in five months. The court questioned the jail superintendent about the delay in arranging the meeting with Yousafzai. Although Superintendent Abdul Ghafur Anjum claimed he had been out of town, the court pressed him on why the meeting was not scheduled earlier. The court remains firm that any failure to comply with the orders will result in legal repercussions.