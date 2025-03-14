PSX maintains bullish momentum, KSE-100 index gains over 400 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trajectory in early trading on Friday, with the KSE-100 index surging by over 400 points.

By 10:00 am, the benchmark index was trading at 115,491.48 points, reflecting a 0.35% increase, following an earlier rise to 115,370.46 points.

Previous Session Overview

On Thursday, the KSE-100 index rebounded strongly, gaining 1,009.70 points (0.89%), closing at 115,094.24 points, compared to 114,084.54 points in the previous session.

The trading volume saw a significant rise, with 382.79 million shares exchanged, up from 299.63 million in the prior session. The total value of traded shares also increased to Rs25.41 billion, compared to Rs20.26 billion on the previous trading day.

Out of 444 companies that traded, 232 recorded gains, 156 declined, while 56 remained unchanged.

Top Three Trading Stocks