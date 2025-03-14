Punjab home department urges donations for the release of needy prisoners during Ramazan

The Punjab Home Department has called for the release of impoverished prisoners who have completed their sentences but remain in jail due to unpaid fines or compensation.

Philanthropists are encouraged to donate their Zakat to cover these fines or blood money, enabling the prisoners to be freed before Eid.

According to the department’s spokesperson, nearly 150 prisoners remain behind bars despite completing their sentences, with outstanding dues totaling Rs100 million. Last year, Rs170 million was raised to secure the release of 226 inmates.

Individuals wishing to contribute can deposit funds into the Punjab Prison Foundation’s account to help facilitate the release of prisoners in time for Eid. Alternatively, fines can be paid directly into a bank on behalf of a prisoner, with the challan form submitted to the relevant jail for processing.