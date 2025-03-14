DG ISPR to brief media today on Jaffar Express attack

DG ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, will hold a press conference today (Friday) at 3:30 PM to address the Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti will also be present to provide insights into the tragic incident and the security forces’ response. Officials are expected to share details of the attack and the measures taken to rescue hostages.

The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) carried out Tuesday’s assault on the Jaffar Express, detonating explosives on the train tracks and holding approximately 440 passengers hostage in a tense day-long standoff in Bolan district’s remote mountain pass.

Following an operation to secure the train and free the hostages, the military reported eliminating 33 attackers. Before the rescue mission commenced, terrorists had killed 21 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.

In the wake of the deadly attack, both government and opposition leaders have urged political unity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor on political and public affairs, Rana Sanaullah, stated that the premier is willing to engage with all political factions, including PTI.

Additionally, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the hijacking of the Jaffar Express and all forms of terrorism that threaten lives and disrupt national peace. The lower house reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism, declaring that no individual, group, or ideology will be allowed to jeopardize the country’s security, prosperity, or sovereignty. It also vowed to ensure that any attempt to destabilize Pakistan will be met with the full force of the law.