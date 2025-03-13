Pak-Ireland keen for fostering economic engagement

Pakistan and Ireland expressed a keen interest in fostering deeper economic engagement and unlocking new avenues for mutual growth. Declan Johnston, Deputy Head of Mission, Ireland, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), where he met with President Usman Shaukat, SVP Khalid Farooq Qazi, VP Fahad Barlas, Former President Raja Amer Iqbal, Executive Committee Members and esteemed RCCI members, said a press release issued here on Thursday. The discussions centered on boosting bilateral trade, investment prospects, and sector-specific collaborations, with a focus on facilitating RCCI members in exploring business opportunities in Ireland.