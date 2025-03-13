PM seeks roadmap to increase Pak-Uzbek trade to $2bn

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the importance of creating a comprehensive roadmap to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to $2 billion as outlined by the leadership of both countries.

In a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, on Thursday, the prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s eagerness to expand cooperation with Uzbekistan in several sectors, including mining, railways, Special Economic Zones, banking, tourism, culture, and renewable energy.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the warm reception he received during his recent visit to Tashkent and conveyed his greetings to the Uzbek leader.

He reiterated the success of the visit, which resulted in the formation of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the signing of several agreements and MOUs in various fields.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that he had instructed relevant ministers to promptly follow up on the outcomes of his discussions with the Uzbek leadership during his trip.

Ambassador Tukhtaev conveyed President Mirziyoyev’s commitment to enhancing Uzbekistan’s ties with Pakistan and announced that the President had accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to visit Pakistan later this year, with the dates to be finalized between both sides.