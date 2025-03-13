SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to 5-month low

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $152 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.10 billion as of March 7, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.93 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.83 billion. This takes the SBP-held reserves to nearly five-month low. The central bank attributed the decline in the reserves to debt repayment. “During the week ended on 7-Mar-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 152 million to US$ 11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments,” it said. Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $27 million.