Zara Noor Abbas says Pakistani showbiz confined to a few people

Versatile actress Zara Noor Abbas has reflected on Pakistan drama industry. She is of the view that show business in Pakistan is confined to a few people just like a community, with no recognition for crew attached with it.

Appearing on a TV programme, the Khamoshi actress said that Pakistani showbiz is not a full-fledged industry but a small community driven by a few people.

“Rather than an industry, it is more like a community, where four people come together to make dramas,” Zara said.

“In an industry work of everyone from a graphic artist to cameramen is recognised. They are respected and nominated for awards,” she said.

However, host and A-list actor Danish Taimoor disagreed with Zara’s views, pointing out the growth of Pakistan’s drama industry over the years.

“I believe our drama industry is flourishing these days and has come a long way compared to what it was around 10-12 years ago,” the Deewangi actor said.

To which, Zara added, “As a community, yes, we have raised a lot and we have done a lot of great work, but again I believe that an industry comprises several sectors and is built by many workers.”

Zara Noor Abbas is best known for her performances in dramas like Khamoshi and Ehd-e-Wafa.