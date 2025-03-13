Mahira Khan heaps best wishes on friend Nina’s birthday

Film producer Nina Kashif gets an impressive and loving birthday message from A-lister actor Mahira Khan.

The Humsafar actress, Mahira Khan, taking to her Instagram handle, penned a message wishing the eminent film producer on her birthday.

Mahira Khan is seen gushing over her friend Nina Kashif on her birthday. She showered love and sweet wishes on the Ek Thi Marium producer.

Re-posting Nina’s birthday carousal on her own Instagram stories, Mahira penned, “My darling Nina…my Nina darling!”

The Sadqay Tumhare actress continued, “May you shine and thrive, may you always be surrounded by people who love you for you who are – and you are a rare, crazy, funny, sometimes annoying, loving, sincere, beautiful creature made of love.”

Mahira concluded her birthday wish noting, “May we always have each other inshaAllah. Ameen, you for being you, Love you.”

For Pakistani dramas fans, Nina Kashif is a household name as she worked on Mahira’s mega-hit series Humsafar, while giving the industry thought provoking projects such as Baaghi, starring Saba Qamar.

She received several awards for her contribution to the entertainment industry. On the work front, Mahira Khan has been working on her clothing brand mbymahira’s Eid collection, which she has also recently shared on her Instagram account.