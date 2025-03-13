Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik make first on-screen appearance after marriage

Celebrity couple Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot in early 2024, made their first on-screen appearance together after marriage.

The duo starred in a show hosted by Fahad Mustafa. The episode of show featured an exciting face-off between the couple, titled Sana Javed vs Shoaib Malik. The match ended with Shoaib Malik emerging as winner, leading to a playful banter between the couple.

While Sana jokingly claimed that her presence was the reason behind Shoaib’s win, he confidently credited his victory to his own skills and hard work.

The show is known for its exciting challenges, celebrity rivalries and viral moments.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s love story allegedly began on the sets of the reality show in 2021.

For the unversed, Shoaib and Sana’s wedding announcement in January 2024 took fans by surprise as neither had publicly confirmed their separation from their previous partners before getting married.

Despite the controversies, the couple remains vocal about their love and continues to win hearts with their chemistry.