Nadia Hussain accuses FIA of demanding money in fraud case against her husband

Nadia Hussain has accused FIA officials of demanding bribe in a case against her husband arrested for allegedly committing financial fraud. The FIA arrested her husband Atif Mohammad Khan for allegedly embezzling Rs 540 million. The arrest followed a formal complaint and an internal probe. However, the case has now taken a controversial turn. Nadia Hussain accused FIA officials of demanding a huge sum in exchange for leniency. Hussain took to Instagram to share her outrage, posting audio recordings and WhatsApp screenshots of an individual demanding the bribe. She alleged that he contacted her family, attempting to extort money under the guise of offering assistance. She wrote: “I’m honestly amused and amazed at the audacity of such people to blatantly ask for a bribe.” The accusations have sparked widespread discussion, with many questioning the credibility of FIA’s investigative practices. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding her allegations.