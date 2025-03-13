Bilawal calls for NAP 2.0 to effectively combat terror

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday called for national unity and political consensus to effectively combat terrorism in the country.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said Pakistan had paid a heavy price in its fight against terrorism, with sacrifices made by every segment of society, political leadership, ordinary citizens, military officers, and police personnel.

“There is no section of society that has not made sacrifices in this struggle,” he stated.

He reminded the House of the unity demonstrated by the nation in the wake of the 2014 APS Peshawar tragedy. “Despite our political differences, whether it was the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or other parties, we set aside our agendas to prioritize the national interest,” he said. “We endorsed the National Action Plan (NAP), fought terrorism in all four provinces, and declared that we had broken the terrorists’ back.”

He said, “Today, we are passing through an even more dangerous phase than before. Unlike in the past, we lack the unity and political consensus that made us successful.” He added, “The enemies of Pakistan and its oppressed people are taking advantage of our lack of unity.”

Referring to recent attacks, Bilawal said, “These terrorists have no ideology. Their only objective is to destabilize Pakistan and target innocent citizens.”

He reiterated that the PPP had always opposed terrorism in all its forms and had paid a heavy price in the struggle. “We have consistently resisted terrorism, whether in the form of religious extremism or political violence,” he said. “We not only opposed terrorism but also suffered grave losses because of it.”

Bilawal Bhutto recalled that following Benazir Bhutto’s assassination, Pakistan faced a renewed wave of terrorism that engulfed all four provinces. He praised the resilience and unity of the Pakistani people in combating terror.

“What the world could not achieve in Afghanistan, the people of Pakistan-its citizens, police, and armed forces-made possible,” he said. “We defeated terrorism together and set Pakistan back on the path of progress.”

Strongly condemning recent terrorist attacks, particularly in Balochistan, he asserted that the perpetrators sought to destabilize Pakistan and derail its development. “These terrorists, who claim to fight for rights and independence, are actually obstructing the country’s development and playing into the hands of international forces bent on destruction,” he said.

Calling on all political parties to set aside their differences, Bilawal proposed a single-point agenda to defeat terrorism. “While we may continue our politics on other matters, let us at least agree that the enemies of our people-the terrorists from Kurram to Gwadar-must be confronted with collective resolve,” he urged. “They are playing with the blood of our citizens, and we must unite to stop them.”

Bilawal acknowledged the efforts of the federal government and provincial leaderships in combating terrorism. “I commend our Defence Minister for recognizing the role of the Chief Minister of Balochistan,” he said. “Despite my criticism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, I am ready to support them if they need assistance in fulfilling their responsibilities.”

He emphasized the need for collaboration among all stakeholders, offering his party’s cooperation. “If there are shortcomings in our provincial governments or leadership, tell us-we are ready to join hands and fight this menace together,” he added. “We did it before when Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister, and we can do it again under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.”

Bilawal called for the revival of the National Action Plan (NAP). “There is no reason why Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cannot reinitiate a comprehensive National Action Plan, as we did in the past,” he said. “Mere meetings are not enough. We need decisive action, unity, and consensus-just as we demonstrated when the PPP was in power.”

He lauded President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to Parliament, describing it as a historic and unifying speech aimed at fostering consensus rather than division.

“This was the eighth time President Zardari addressed the joint sitting of Parliament,” Bilawal said. “It wasn’t just another political speech. It was historic because he chose to deliver a message of unity and consensus instead of deepening divisions.”

Bilawal regretted that some members, engaged in protests during the address, missed the essence of the President’s message.

“President Zardari spoke about the real meaning of politics, which is to serve Pakistan,” he noted. “He covered every vital issue, from the economy and terrorism to foreign policy and the critical matter of water security.”

He said that President Zardari’s acknowledged economic achievements. “The economic stability and prosperity of Pakistan is a collective interest,” Bilawal stressed. “Instead of point-scoring, we should recognize achievements and propose constructive improvements.”

Referring to international and regional matters, he said the president reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir.