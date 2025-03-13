10 terrorists killed as forces foil attack on KP checkpost

The Pakistan Army on Thursday thwarted a terrorist attack on checkpost and killed 10 militants following a suicide attack near the FC camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, security sources said.

Heavy firing was heard following a loud explosion in Jandola, police officials told the media.

According to security sources, terrorists tried to attack Jandola checkpost, which was repulsed by the security forces. They added that a suicide bomber blew himself up in a vehicle near the FC camp.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces for repulsing the attack and killing the terrorists. He said that the nation was standing by the security forces to eliminate the terrorism from the country.

The latest attack came only a day after security forces killed all 33 attackers who had hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan’s Bolan and held passengers hostages in the mountainous region.

The militants blew up the rail tracks and opened fire on the Jaffar Express as it made its way to Peshawar from Quetta, the capital of mineral-rich Balochistan, taking hostage several of the 440 passengers aboard.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility for the attack, in which 21 hostages were killed and four security troops martyred.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.