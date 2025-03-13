No official visa ban on Pakistanis, UAE clarifies

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that there is no official visa ban on Pakistani nationals, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed the National Assembly in a letter, local media reported on Thursday.

Responding to a query from lawmaker Dr Nafisa Shah, the ministry stated that the UAE Embassy in Islamabad had clarified the matter. According to the embassy, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has introduced a new five-year visa policy with additional requirements.

Under the revised policy, applicants must provide round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership (if applicable), and a down payment of 3,000 Emirati dirhams (AED).

The ministry noted that while there is no formal ban, several factors have contributed to increased scrutiny of Pakistani applicants.

These include cases of individuals submitting fake degrees, fraudulent employment contracts, and incidents of visa overstays. Some Pakistani nationals have also been implicated in political and criminal activities.

Additionally, UAE authorities have expressed concerns over the misuse of social media by certain members of the Pakistani community.

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has been engaging with UAE officials at ministerial and under-secretary levels to address these issues. Senior officials from MoFA’s Middle East Division have also raised the matter with the UAE Embassy in Islamabad. To facilitate smoother visa processing, the ministry has been sharing recommendation letters with the UAE Embassy in Islamabad. Emirati authorities have reiterated that there is no official restriction on Pakistani applicants.