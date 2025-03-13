Punjab’s school meal program – a bulwark against malnutrition

Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘School Meal Program’ is successfully underway. The impact of malnutrition among students has been significantly reduced since the launch of the ‘School Meal Program.’ Rs 01 billion 78 crore were saved in the first phase of the ‘School Meal Program.’

Within a few months of the launching of ‘School Meal Program’, a unique record of enrolment of more than 55 thousand new students was set. 04 crore milk packs were provided to the schools in Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and DG Khan. More than three and a half crore milk packs were provided to students in the three districts. The number of students present at the launch of the ‘School Meal Program’ has increased from 3 lakh 61 thousand to 4 lakh 16 thousand.

Transparency and competitive tendering ensured savings in the ‘School Meal Program.’ On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, an effective monitoring and management system has been enforced. She directed to take measures for the ‘School Meal Program’ in other remote districts of South Punjab. She underscored, “All resources are available for the students and the scope of the ‘School Meal Program’ will be expanded gradually.”

Meanwhle, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her gratitude on the successful culmination of Jaffar Express operation and paid tribute to the security forces on conducting a successful operation.

She paid homage to the brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the ‘Operation Jaffar Express.’ She said, “Using innocent passengers, women and children as shields depicts the worst example of cowardice. The terrorists being cosigned to hell have become a symbol of disgrace.”

“I pay tribute to all people who donate kidneys,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Kidney Day. She added,”It is very important to take care of kidneys for a healthy life.” She highlighted,”The best and free facilities for the treatment of kidney are being provided in Punjab.”

Madam Chief Minister underscored,”The free dialysis facilities started by Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will not only be continued but will also be improved upon further.” She said,” A transplant card is being started for the quality treatment of kidney diseases.” She added,”Efforts of all the doctors and nursing staff engaged in the treatment of kidney diseases are commendable.”