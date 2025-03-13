PSL X trophy unveiled in Arabian Sea

The HBL Pakistan Super League has made history with a spectacular unveiling of its landmark 10th edition trophy, Luminara, in Karachi’s coastal waters.

This unprecedented move marks a new milestone in the league’s legacy, symbolizing innovation, resilience, brilliance, and the spirit of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

In a video released by the PCB, the Colombian cliff diving star Orlando Duque, with the help of Pakistan Navy, dives into the depths of the Arabian sea to retrieve the PSL X trophy ‘Luminara’ which is received by the CEO PSL Salman Naseer and former captain Sarfraz Ahmed among others on the shores of Karachi.

A striking masterpiece, Luminara is crafted from a single sheet of solid silver, precisely machined to create its intricate stone settings. Weighing 10 kilograms, the trophy is adorned with 22,850 high-luster zircon stones, reflecting the talented stars, passion, energy, and competitive excellence that define HBL PSL.

The name Luminara signifies illumination, derived from the Latin word ‘luminare’ meaning ‘torch’ and ‘lumens’ meaning ‘light.’ It embodies the league’s decade-long journey of leading the way for cricketing excellence and entertainment.

The unveiling was conducted in the open waters of the Arabian Sea, where a professional diver recovered a treasure chest from the deep sea with the support of the Pakistan Navy and handed over the prized trophy to HBL PSL stakeholders present in Karachi. The narrative signifies a breathtaking display symbolizing the league’s depth, evolution, and unwavering spirit. This unique spectacle was witnessed by HBL and PCB officials, franchise representatives, and cricketers further amplifying the excitement leading up to HBL PSL X.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the historic occasion, said the unveiling of ‘Luminara’ at sea is a testament to the league’s commitment to innovation and excellence. “As we celebrate a decade of HBL PSL, this trophy represents the league’s shining legacy and its bright future,” he added.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer said, “The HBL Pakistan Super League has always been about pushing boundaries, both on and off the field. Just as the sea holds mysteries and depth, HBL PSL has been a deep reservoir of talent, resilience, and sportsmanship. This unique unveiling represents the depth of passion our players and fans bring to the game.”

The 10th edition of HBL PSL is set to take place in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May. The opening match will be played between the defending champions Islamabad United (IU) and Lahore Qalandars (LQ) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.