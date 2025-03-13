Bahrain’s commander, air chief resolve to boost military cooperation

Commander Bahrain National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff highlighted that both the countries enjoy long lasting religious and historic relationships which are manifested through unprecedented brotherly relations. He also reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation and the training domain.

The visiting dignitary praised the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force over the years, especially through indigenization. Commander of the Bahrain National Guard expressed a keen desire for enhanced Air Force-to-Air Force cooperation between the two countries. Further emphasizing the importance of collaboration, the visiting dignitary showed a strong interest in the PAF’s multi-domain capabilities in order to improve operational readiness of Bahrain Air Force through shared knowledge and technology. Commander Bahrain National Guard expressed interest in assistance from the Pakistan Air Force in establishing Basic to Tactical Level training setups in emerging warfare domains, specifically focusing on Space, Cyber and Electronic Warfare operations. The dignitary also expressed an earnest desire to procure equipment from the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park.