Ministers emphasize inter-faith harmony on Holi

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, and other PPP leaders attend Holi event in Karachi

The Department of Minority Affairs Sindh organized a colorful event in Karachi at a private hotel to celebrate the Hindu community’s religious festival of Holi. The event included an Interfaith Harmony Conference and an Iftar dinner. The event was attended by Sindh’s Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon (Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit), Nasir Hussain Shah (Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning), Nisar Khuhro (Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee), Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani (Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Minority Affairs), Waqar Mehdi (Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Inspection and Inquiries), Rajveer Singh Sodho (Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Human Rights), Mansoor Ali Shahani (Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Students Affairs), and other religious figures.

Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, while addressing the gathering, expressed his gratitude to all the ministers and special assistants from Sindh for attending the event. He stated that the PPP has always protected the lives and property of the minority community and will continue to do so. He also emphasized that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regularly participates in various minority community events, providing further evidence of the party’s commitment. Dr. Ukrani added that the Department of Minority Affairs is working tirelessly for the welfare and prosperity of the minority community, which includes providing financial assistance, healthcare, scholarships for students, the renovation of places of worship, community centers, and other developmental projects. Furthermore, the department organizes religious observances for the minority community at the government level, as evidenced by today’s celebration of Holi and the Iftar dinner.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon wished the Hindu community on the joyous occasion of Holi. He mentioned that Sindh has always been a land of peace, where people of different religions respect and celebrate each other’s religious days with happiness.

Nisar Khuhro, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, addressed the event, offering his heartfelt wishes to the Hindu community for their religious festival of Holi and expressing good wishes. He emphasized that religious harmony among people is essential for the prosperity of Sindh and Pakistan. He highlighted that the PPP has always safeguarded the lives and property of the minority community, as demonstrated by today’s vibrant celebration organized by the Department of Minority Affairs.

Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning, stated that Holi is a day of love, brotherhood, and tolerance. He extended his wishes to the Hindu community on this festive occasion, stating that Pakistan Peoples Party shares in the joys of the Hindu community during the festival of Holi. Various religious figures participated in the event, with several emphasizing the importance of religious harmony. Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, personally applied Holi colors to the guests and presented them with gifts as part of the celebration.