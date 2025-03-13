Memon hails mulit-party support for the resolution

Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that it is a matter of joy that the resolution presented by the Chief Minister of Sindh has also been supported by Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, and MQM. He said that the entire province is united in raising its voice on real issues. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that they love this country more than their lives, and this is the same Sindh Assembly that played a key role in the creation of Pakistan. He further stated that the credit for the creation of Pakistan goes to the province of Sindh, as the first resolution for Pakistan was presented here. While speaking in the Sindh Assembly, the Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that before any major project is undertaken anywhere in the world, a feasibility report is prepared, and the benefit of one specific area cannot be prioritized over the collective benefit of all. He stated that just as pain in one part of the body affects the whole body, Pakistan is also like a single body-if one part suffers, the entire country feels its impact. He stated that Pakistan is a federation, and its biggest guardian has always been the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which has consistently prioritized national unity. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that even during difficult times, former President Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khappay” (We need Pakistan), and the PPP has always given top priority to Pakistan’s integrity. He stressed that the issue of water is not merely about supply but is as essential to human life as oxygen. He said that if someone’s oxygen supply is cut off, they will protest-and this is precisely the situation Sindh faces. He questioned where people would go if water became scarce throughout Sindh, noting that in the past, people from Thar migrated to other areas during droughts, but now the entire province is at risk. He stated that Karachi is Pakistan’s last major city geographically, and if there is no water in the rivers, where will Karachi get its water from? This is not just a water issue but a question of survival. He referenced a World Bank report predicting a severe water crisis by 2025, which could lead to a 70% reduction in food production. The 2021 World Bank report had also warned that there would be inter-provincial water disputes in 2025. Sharjeel Inam Memon questioned how a report could predict such conflicts years in advance, adding that letters from the Chief Minister, meetings of IRSA (Indus River System Authority), and other evidence prove that the Sindh government has always been vigilant and never negligent regarding Sindh’s water issues. He further stated that former President Asif Ali Zardari permanently buried the Kalabagh Dam project and took steps in favor of provincial autonomy. He revealed that during General Musharraf’s regime, a rally in support of the Kalabagh Dam was held in Sanghar, and today, those same people are protesting on the streets. He accused certain individuals of bargaining over Sindh’s water for political power and claimed that one of them was even made Sindh’s Chief Minister, despite having previously campaigned in favor of the Kalabagh Dam. Sharjeel Inam Memon recalled that when Jalal Mehmood Shah was Deputy Speaker and a resolution against the Kalabagh Dam was being presented in the Sindh Assembly, he turned off the assembly’s lights and left. He stated that the Pakistan People’s Party has always worked for Pakistan’s strength and will continue to do so until its last breath. He declared that their lives are dedicated to Pakistan, and they will always strive for the country’s development and prosperity.