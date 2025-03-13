Communications Ministry strengthens regional ties with sweeping reforms

Ministry of Communications has made remarkable strides in modernizing infrastructure, improving services, and strengthening regional linkages during the past year. Several important initiatives have been rolled out, focusing on key sectors such as transportation, e-governance, and public outreach.

The key achievements during the one year of the government included significant reforms and improvements across various sectors. The Ministry implemented amendments to align with the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Act, 2023, fully adopted e-Office, and abolished 40 vacant posts, saving Rs. 36 million annually. The agreements with Belarus, Russia, China, and other countries were signed to enhance regional connectivity and infrastructure.

According to official documents, National Highway Authority (NHA) has made substantial progress with initiatives like the widening of the N-5 highway and securing funding for key road improvements. The NHA also increased toll revenue by Rs. 9 billion and proposed new road projects, including the Karachi-Hyderabad and Kharian-Rawalpindi motorways, with feasibility studies currently in progress.

The National Highway & Motorways Police (NH&MP) played a key role in road safety by implementing the Axle Load Control Regime and issuing more than 20,000 driving licenses. The NH&MP also launched safety programs to ensure better protection for road users.

The Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD) exceeded its revenue targets by 30%, modernized its services, and enhanced e-commerce and remittance networks, making significant strides in its operations.

The Construction Technology and Training Institute (CTTI) helped train thousands of students and achieved international recognition by securing 3rd place in a global competition, showcasing its role in skill development. These efforts highlight progress in infrastructure, service modernization, and regional cooperation.

The Ministry conducted various public relations and outreach activities to engage citizens and stakeholders. On October 24, 2024, NHA held an inauguration ceremony for the new Hub River Bridge, attended by key ministers. Media campaigns were launched to raise awareness on toll rate revisions, new projects, and infrastructure maintenance.

A flood emergency awareness campaign in July 2024 was instrumental in saving lives, additionally, campaigns to promote M-Tag usage on motorways were held throughout 2024, leading to a 98% usage rate on the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway. A new campaign is currently underway to expand M-Tag use nationwide.

SAFRON Ministry

The Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has released its yearly performance report, highlighting significant accomplishments in various sectors, including Afghan Refugees ID cards, issuance of birth certificates and legal cases of Afghan Refugees.

According to available official document,NADRA has resumed issuing birth certificates to children of Afghan refugees, a crucial step in ensuring their identity and access to essential services.

The document claimed, a total of 58,492 Proof of Registration (POR) cardholders and 24,137 Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders were facilitated in their voluntary repatriation, marking a significant milestone in the repatriation process.

Further more,there were only 04 Proof of Card Modification (PCM) Centers working in main cities of the country to facilitate the Afghan refugees in case of their lost cards or any modifications in Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

Now, the number of PCM has been increased to 11 that will cater for verification of UMRF cases as a drive residual caseload processing along with necessary modification in POR cards.

To enhance grievance redressal, a Complaint Handling Mechanism (CHM) had also been established, featuring an online portal specifically designed for Afghan refugees to conveniently lodge and track their complaints.

Learning Program (RLP) had also been started to enhance the capacity building of staff from CCAR, CARS and other relevant stakeholders to improve the knowledge of Refugee .

Efforts have been made to expeditiously address legal cases related to Afghan refugees, with the administration actively pursuing these matters through the respective judicial courts, ensuring timely resolution and justice.

Engagement of UN and Humanitarian organizations: The 75th Session of the UNHCR Executive Committee (ExCom) in Geneva was held in year 2024 in which the members of Ministry of SAFRON along with Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees actively participated.

Status of Strengthening Institutions for Refugee Administration (SIRA) Project was updated from High Risk to Satisfactory and made significant achievements, validated by Third Party Validation Firm.