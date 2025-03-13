Vanity number-plates generate Rs109m revenue

The Excise and Taxation Department Punjab’s vanity number-plate scheme has generated a revenue of Rs. 109 million in last few months.

According to Director General Excise and Taxation Punjab Umer Sher Chatha, 51 number-plates were auctioned in the Gold Category, while 22 special numbers were sold in the Platinum Category.

He said there would be additional financial benefits from the sale of vanity number-plates in future. The growing interest of citizens in purchasing preferred number-plates for their personal vehicles is proof of the scheme’s success, Chatha added. Furthermore, the E&T department’s operation against property tax defaulters continues to be successful. The DG assured that by March 25, all property tax defaulters will be recovered.