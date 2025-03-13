Weather to remain partly cloudy, dry in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the weather will remain partly cloudy and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain, thunderstorm, with snowfall over high mountains, is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and upper Punjab.

Partly cloudy weather with a 60 percent chance of rain, thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and its surroundings.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, and Waziristan.

Most districts of Punjab will experience dry and partly cloudy weather. However, rain, thunderstorm is likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura.

Murree and Galliyat may see rain with light snowfall. Sindh will remain dry, with hot weather expected in the lower districts.

In Balochistan, dry conditions will prevail in most areas, while northern parts may experience partly cloudy weather. Cloudy conditions with rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills are expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Partly cloudy weather prevailed across most regions in the past 24 hours, with rain, thunderstorms recorded at isolated locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and the Pothohar region.