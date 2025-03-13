Crime rate plummets in Layyah as police intensify crackdown

Layyah Police have demonstrated remarkable efficiency in combating criminal activities throughout February 2025. Under the leadership of DPO Layyah, Muhammad Ali Waseem, a press conference was held at DSP Crore’s office to highlight the police force’s achievements.

Addressing the attendees, DPO Waseem emphasized that those depriving citizens of their valuable assets deserve no leniency. He assured that strict legal actions are being taken against individuals involved in theft and robbery, ensuring the protection of people’s lives, property, and dignity.

During February, Police Station Fatehpur, Police Station Crore, and CIA Staff Crore Circle conducted successful operations, recovering over Rs 172 million worth of stolen goods. The recovered items included 35 motorcycles, 15 solar motors, 15 solar plates, 22 cattle, and other valuables.

A total of 125 cases were registered against criminals, including cattle theft gangs. In a significant breakthrough, the Akram Hatta inter-district cattle theft gang was dismantled, leading to the arrest of its leader and four members.

Stolen cattleheads sales amounted to over Rs 55 million in recovered cash. Additionally, three members of the Shehbaz Masih cattle theft gang were apprehended, with stolen livestock worth Rs 6 million recovered.

DPO Waseem handed over the recovered items to their rightful owners and rewarded outstanding police officers for their commendable efforts. Citizens expressed their appreciation for the police force’s effectiveness, acknowledging a significant decline in theft and robbery cases under DPO Waseem’s leadership.