27 Chinese electric buses set to begin operations

In a step towards sustainable urban development, 27 Chinese-manufactured pure electric buses are set to begin operations in Punjab. These buses are part of Pakistan’s efforts to promote green transportation and alleviate the strain on its traditional transportation networks, which are increasingly overwhelmed by the demands of its growing population. The electric buses, manufactured by Chinese company YUTONG, are tailored to Pakistan’s climate and urban transportation needs. They include features such as a nitrogen protection system for power batteries to reduce fire risks, and a dual middle-door design with partitioned seating to manage passenger flow during peak hours. Since entering the South Asian country in 2014, YUTONG has provided buses for public transit, group transportation and airport shuttles. It has also established a Knock-Down (KD) factory in Karachi, creating jobs and boosting local manufacturing.