NESPAK, Synergy Inc. lead Green Punjab initiative

NESPAK, in strategic partnership with Synergy Inc., successfully organized the HEAL PAKISTAN Conference today at PC Hotel, Lahore. The campaign was officially inaugurated at NESPAK House, Lahore, by Mr. Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director and President of NESPAK. Later, he welcomed esteemed guests at the PC Hotel, where the two-day conference took place. In his opening remarks, he emphasized the critical need for environmental sustainability and proactive measures to combat climate change.

Ms. Ambrin Sipra, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Inc., addressed the audience, presenting key insights on the topics “App Demonstration – A Digital Leap for Environmental and Infrastructure Integration” and “Technology and Sustainability-Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Practice.”

Keynote addresses were delivered by prominent stakeholders on the following topics:

Mr. M Imran, DG SUPARCO spoke on Policy direction for data integration and necessity of local satellite based data to address climate change challenges.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Additional DG EPA, highlighted the topic of Regulatory Framework for Sustainable Urbanisation.

Mr. Zeeshan Usman, Director Engineering, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) – emphasised that essential services should be within 15 minutes distance to control emissions and promote pedestrian and environment friendly modes of transport. Moreover, joint efforts between like minded people are required to reach a feasible solution to climate related issues.

Professor Catalina Turcu from University College of London- fresented factors most detrimental towards health with respect to climate change mainly consisting of heat waves, poor air quality etc.

Vice President, Bank of Punjab (BOP) – Financial models supporting green infrastructure development.

Mr. Kamal Ali Haider, Member Judicial Water and Environment Commission of Punjab – The honorable member stressed upon the fact that balance must be ensured between the existing landscape and proposed green interventions. Consequently, it is imperative that existing green spaces must be incorporated by urban planners in their designs rather than replacing them or allowing them to be damaged in place of new initiatives.

The Director, Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) – Underscored the reality of climate change and emphasized on collaborative efforts towards climate financing to meet subsequent challenges.

The high-level conference brought together policymakers, environmental experts, urban planners, and industry leaders to discuss the country’s most pressing climate and sustainability challenges. Through collaborative discussions, policy dialogues, and strategic planning, the initiative aims to chart a path toward a climate-resilient Pakistan, ensuring both environmental sustainability and economic viability.

Key Focus Areas of the Conference:

Climate adaptation strategies to mitigate environmental risks

Sustainable infrastructure and resilient urban development

Green energy solutions and carbon reduction policies

Eco-driven economic models and circular economy approaches

Pakistan stands at a crucial turning point in its fight against climate change, necessitating urgent and collective action. Under the Green Punjab Initiative, the Government of Punjab has launched HEAL PAKISTAN – Green Sustainability and Climate Change, an ambitious initiative spearheaded by NESPAK in collaboration with Synergy Inc. This initiative is designed to address the growing environmental challenges by promoting sustainable development and climate resilience across the country.

“HEAL PAKISTAN is more than just a conference-it is a movement. This initiative calls for immediate action, innovative policy reforms, and sustainable solutions to safeguard Pakistan’s future,” stated a NESPAK spokesperson.

With Synergy Inc. as a strategic partner, HEAL PAKISTAN is not only setting the agenda but also driving actionable solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge industry expertise and sustainability-driven innovation, this initiative seeks to transform discussions into tangible climate action, policy implementation, and lasting change. As climate change presents unprecedented environmental and economic challenges, HEAL PAKISTAN marks a significant milestone in aligning Pakistan’s development agenda with global climate commitments. This initiative represents a decisive step toward a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for generations to come.