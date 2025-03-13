Google Wallet now available for UBL customers

UBL has become one of Pakistan’s first banks to enable Google Wallet for its Mastercard and Visa Debit Cards. By adding their cards to Google Wallet on Android and Wear OS devices, UBL customers will now be able to enjoy a faster and more secure way to pay. This convenient facility allows cardholders to tap and pay at stores, shop online, and make in-app purchases effortlessly.

With the increasing adoption of digital payments, this new feature provides UBL customers with greater convenience and security in everyday transactions. Google Wallet ensures that card details remain protected using advanced security features, including industry-standard tokenization and biometric authentication or device passcodes for secure transactions.

Getting started is simple. Customers can download Google Wallet from the Play Store, add their UBL Debit Card, and start making contactless payments instantly. If their device is ever lost or stolen, they can use Google’s “Find My Device” feature to lock or wipe their data remotely, keeping their information secure.

To commemorate this milestone, senior representatives from Google, Visa, Mastercard, and Thales, visited UBL’s Head Office in Karachi, on March 12th, 2025 to discuss the strategic opportunities in Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem. The visiting delegation included Mr. Chen Way Siew, Financial Institutions, Network & Transit Partnerships Lead – Google, Mr. Umar Khan, Country Manager – Visa, and Mr. Arslan Khan, Country Manager – Mastercard. UBL was represented by Mr. Ijaz Farooq, Deputy CEO, Mr. Munawar Raza Shah, Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Sohail Aziz, Chief Information Officer, Mr. Sharjeel Shahid, Group Executive Digital Banking, and other senior executives.

UBL continues to lead the way in bringing innovative digital payment solutions to its customers, making everyday banking easier and more accessible.