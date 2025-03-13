Panic in Naples as strong earthquake shakes volcanic region

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck the volcanic region of Campi Flegrei near Naples overnight, causing panic and light injuries. The tremor, occurring at a depth of 2.5 kilometers, was the strongest in 10 months. It forced frightened residents into the streets, damaging buildings and shattering car windows. Schools in the affected areas were closed for safety reasons.

Several people sustained minor injuries, with one woman hurt when her ceiling collapsed. Others suffered cuts from broken glass, while some were treated for panic attacks. Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi reassured citizens, saying the situation was under control. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni closely monitored the developments and remained in contact with officials.

The Campi Flegrei region, home to 500,000 people, is Europe’s largest active caldera. Last year, a similar 4.4-magnitude quake shook the area but caused no major damage. Experts say while seismic activity is increasing, a major eruption remains unlikely in the near future.

Authorities continue to assess the damage while monitoring ongoing tremors. Residents remain on edge, with some attempting to seek refuge in an abandoned military base. Officials urge people to stay calm and follow safety guidelines as aftershocks persist.