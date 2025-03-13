 Security forces thwart suicide attack in South Waziristan

Security forces successfully foiled a suicide bombing attempt at a checkpoint near Jandola Fort in South Waziristan. The attack occurred in the Upper Jandola area. Following the failed explosion, the forces responded quickly with heavy gunfire. Reports indicate that they killed at least 10 militants during the exchange.

The attackers opened fire after the suicide bomber detonated explosives at the southern gate of the checkpoint. Security officials confirmed that two personnel were injured during the blast. They are currently identifying the terrorists involved in this violent incident.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for their swift response. He highlighted their bravery in neutralising 10 foreign militants and preventing further harm. Naqvi acknowledged their professional capabilities, emphasising the nation’s pride in their expertise.

In summary, security forces demonstrated effective action against the threat, ensuring the safety of their fellow citizens. This incident underlines the ongoing challenges faced in combating terrorism in the region.