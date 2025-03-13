Imran Khan takes legal action against judges’ transfers in supreme court

Imran Khan, the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has recently filed a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the government’s transfer of judges. He argues that this transfer is unconstitutional and undermines the principle of judicial independence. His petition, submitted under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, requests that the court declare the transfer notification null and void.

In the petition, Khan names the federal government and the registrars of various high courts—including those in Lahore, Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad—as respondents. He urges the Supreme Court to uphold established legal precedents, particularly the Al-Jehad Trust case, which provides clear guidelines for judicial appointments and transfers. Khan emphasizes that judicial transfers should adhere to constitutional principles and remain free from external influence.

This legal challenge comes amid rising tensions between Khan’s party and the current government, with the judiciary frequently caught in political controversies. Legal experts believe this case could significantly test the Supreme Court’s commitment to maintaining judicial independence. Khan’s legal team argues that the judges’ transfers could impact fair trials and undermine judicial neutrality, making it crucial for the court to intervene promptly.

Additionally, judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are planning to contest the rejection of their representation regarding seniority. They aim to restore the previous seniority structure and annul Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s decision about the new seniority list, which has faced challenges from five IHC judges. Overall, these ongoing disputes highlight the complexities within the judiciary amid the current political climate in Pakistan.