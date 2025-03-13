Travis Scott enters the ring: WWE debut in the works

Travis Scott is stepping into the world of professional wrestling. The rapper is reportedly training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. This training comes after a controversial incident at Elimination Chamber, where Scott accidentally injured Cody Rhodes. His slap reportedly ruptured Rhodes’s eardrum during an angle involving John Cena and The Rock.

Recently, Scott’s involvement in WWE has evolved beyond celebrity appearances. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, he is becoming a key member of WWE’s top heel faction. This group includes big names like The Rock and John Cena. Scott is not just a guest; he is taking a significant role in the storyline.

Swerve Strickland, an AEW wrestler, spoke about Scott’s excitement for wrestling. He mentioned that Scott is eager to train with Booker T. Strickland shared that Scott focused more on wrestling than his music during their conversation. He feels this enthusiasm shows Scott’s passion for the wrestling business.

Scott’s commitment to training demonstrates his seriousness about this new journey. Despite the criticism following the Elimination Chamber incident, he is moving forward. With Booker T’s guidance, Scott is working hard to succeed in wrestling. His role in WWE could open new opportunities for him in the future.