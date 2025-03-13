Pakistan and Denmark discuss $2 billion maritime investment

Pakistan and Denmark reviewed the progress of Denmark’s $2 billion investment in Pakistan’s maritime sector. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry met with Danish Ambassador Jacob Linulf to discuss the project. They focused on implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year. Both sides emphasized the need to modernize ports and improve efficiency.

The investment aims to upgrade Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure and promote sustainable shipping practices. The minister highlighted the importance of Danish expertise in maritime technology. He said this partnership could boost Pakistan’s economy and global trade. They also explored future investments in green shipping and renewable energy for ports. Strengthening Pakistan’s maritime workforce was another key topic.

Ambassador Linulf expressed Denmark’s strong interest in expanding its role in Pakistan’s maritime industry. He assured support for sustainable and innovative solutions. The Pakistani minister welcomed this commitment and promised full cooperation. Both countries also discussed enhancing cultural ties and promoting tourism.

Both sides agreed to speed up the MoU’s implementation and explore new opportunities. They aim to expand collaboration in trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Strengthening the Pakistan-Denmark relationship remains a shared goal. The meeting reinforced their commitment to long-term cooperation.