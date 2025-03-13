Colombian champion Orlando Duque unleashes treasure hunt for PSL 2026

Colombian cliff diving champion Orlando Duque has arrived in Pakistan. He is here for a special mission to search for treasures from the sea. Additionally, he is in the country at the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This visit coincides with preparations for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The PSL has launched a promotional campaign to generate excitement. Fans are eager to learn more about the treasures Duque might find. Some speculate it could be a valuable trophy linked to the tournament. This mystery has piqued the curiosity of cricket lovers across the nation. Moreover, Duque’s arrival has drawn attention from both fans and the media. They are interested in his plans and how they connect to the PSL. This collaboration between a sports icon and cricket adds a fresh perspective to the league’s promotional strategy.

Finally, as Duque prepares for his treasure hunt, expectations are building. Fans look forward to seeing what he might discover and how it will enhance the PSL experience. The league aims to engage fans in new ways and boost its profile on both national and international scales.