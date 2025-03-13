Jaffar Express driver miraculously survives

The driver of the Jaffar Express, which was targeted in the Balochistan terror attack, has been confirmed safe. A recently surfaced video shows him speaking to someone, assuring them of his well-being and expressing gratitude to Allah for His mercy.

Earlier, reports suggested that the driver had sustained injuries and later succumbed to them. However, the latest video disproves these claims, confirming that he is unharmed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has announced the successful completion of the Jaffar Express hostage-rescue operation. Security forces neutralized all assailants at the scene, ensuring the safe release of the hostages.

In a statement to a private news outlet, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed the operation’s success. He detailed the involvement of units from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Special Services Group (SSG), Army, and Frontier Corps (FC).

“All 33 terrorists have been eliminated… no passengers were harmed during the clearance operation,” stated the DG ISPR. However, he noted that before security forces intervened, 21 passengers had tragically lost their lives at the hands of the attackers.