Google Wallet launched in Pakistan

Digital wallet app Google Wallet became available in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the tech giant.

According to the statement, Google Wallet provides people a safer, simpler, and more helpful payment experience. It also supports digital items such as loyalty cards and boarding passes. Users can get started by downloading the application through the Google Play Store.

“Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and with more people embracing digital transactions, Google Wallet provides a secure, seamless, and efficient way to make payments, shop, and travel,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan.

“It will enable Pakistanis to tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access their boarding passes when they travel,” he added.

“Google Wallet helps keep everything protected in one place, no matter where they go. More importantly, this launch will go a long way in supporting financial inclusion in Pakistan and unlock economic opportunities for all,” Qureshi continued. “This milestone further cements Google’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan, reinforcing our belief in its digital future and potential.”