China, US, UK and others condemn train terror attack

China, United States, Britain and United nations have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan. China on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan and vowed to continue its firm support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity, social stability and protecting the safety of civilians. “We noted the reports and strongly condemn this terrorist attack,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response to a question regarding a terrorist attack on a train carrying over 450 passengers in Balochistan province. She said that China firmly opposes terrorism in any form and added: “We will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining solidarity and social stability and protecting the safety of civilians.” China stands ready to strengthen counter terrorism and security cooperation with Pakistan and jointly keep the region peaceful, secure and stable, she added. The United States also condemned the terrorist attack on the train and the hostage-taking of passengers, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army – a US-Specially Designated Global Terrorist group. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act,” the US Embassy Islamabad said in a post on X. “The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear. The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time,” it concluded. Meanwhile the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, issues a statement condemning the tragic incident in Balochistan. Meanwhile the United Nations Secretary-General has condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar express in Balochistan. In his regular news briefing in New York, the UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric said the UN is closely monitoring the evolving situation.