Punjab set to launch ‘Skills on Wheel Project’

A plan to send skilled manpower from Punjab to abroad, the first meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. In the meeting, the Chief Minister set a target of providing training and job placement to one lakh skilled youth. She sought a comprehensive plan to send skilled manpower abroad. She directed to provide business cards and business finance loans to the skilled youth on priority basis. It has been decided in the meeting to introduce the Skills on Wheel Project for the youth of remote areas in collaboration with the private sector.

CM Punjab approved Plug and Play Call Centers and other programs in Punjab. In the first phase, 5,000 youth will be imparted call center training in collaboration with IBEX. After 6 weeks of call center training, the youth will be able to get a job worth Rs one lakh per month. The proposal to issue a skilled card was also reviewed in the meeting. 480 women will be imparted training at Garment Training Institute Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. The women receiving garment training are getting pick and drop facility besides Rs 20,000 per month. Job placement of female students receiving training in large textile groups will be done.

Secretary Punjab Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department Nadir Chattha, while giving a detailed briefing, apprised that all skill development institutions have been brought under the subordination of a single department. TEVT, PSDF and PVTC will work under the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department. International IT certification of 4,000 youth has been completed under the CM Skilled Punjab Initiative program.

The Chief Minister directed to increase the number of international certification courses to 10,000. The meeting also decided to introduce the “Moraki” project for hospitality sector training. A 6-month free hospitality training will be conducted in collaboration with the British institution CTH. Job placement of youth undergoing hospitality training in big hotels will also be arranged.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Public School Organization Program continues successfully, as the management of Goverment schools by highly educated youth yields amazing results. She was briefed by the authorities concerned,”After the first phase of school reorganization program, the number of students has increased from 242.000 to 368,000 while the number of teachers across the province has increased from 8037 to 15114.” They added,”The salary of teachers in government schools under private management has increased threefold.”

Madam Chief Minister was apprised,”With the new management, just In a few months, 35 new classrooms have been built, while the construction and renovation of 459 others have been completed.” She was also briefed,”Number of chairs and desks for students has increased from 371,000 to 523,000.”