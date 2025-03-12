Pakistanis found submitting fake degrees, job contracts for UAE visas

The National Assembly session revealed that some Pakistani citizens have been submitting fake degrees, diplomas, and job contracts to obtain visas for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The session, chaired by Presiding Officer Abdul Qadir Patel, discussed the growing concerns over the limited issuance of UAE visas for Pakistani citizens. During the question hour, it was disclosed that several individuals had submitted forged documents in their visa applications.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that some Pakistani workers had overstayed their visas, while others had been involved in political and criminal activities. Additionally, some individuals were found misusing social media platforms, contributing to the stricter scrutiny and imposed restrictions.

In response, Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated in a written reply that UAE authorities had informed Pakistan that there were no formal visa restrictions on Pakistani citizens. He added that the UAE had introduced a five-year visa scheme, which requires applicants to provide round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership, and a pre-payment of 3,000 dirhams.

This disclosure highlights growing concerns about fraudulent activities in visa applications and the subsequent impact on the issuance of UAE visas for Pakistani citizens.