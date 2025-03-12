Controversial canals project was launched during PTI’s tenure: Memon

Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, strongly reacted to Umar Ayub’s statement, saying that before accusing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he should first take a look at themselves own. In a statement, he said that PTI members not only commit theft themselves but also act as investigators. Controversial canal projects on the Indus River were initiated during the PTI government’s tenure, completely ignoring Sindh’s objections. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that despite Sindh’s strong reservations, the PTI government started work on projects such as the Jalalpur Canal, Choubara Branch Canal, and Greater Thal Canal (Phase-II). The Sindh government expressed its concerns on various federal forums, but the PTI government paid no attention. He further said that even at that time, the Sindh government had made it clear that this move was a violation of the Constitution, the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord, and the IRSA Act of 1992. He stated that the Sindh Assembly had previously passed unanimous resolutions against these projects, yet the PTI government continued work on them unilaterally to benefit Punjab.