PRGMEA presents plan to triple exports with net-zero emissions

The Pakistan’s textile industry is set for a major transformation as PRGMEA’s Carbon-Neutral Export Model has presented a plan to triple exports while achieving net-zero emissions.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), in a press release, stated that with global brands committed to sustainability under the Paris Agreement, Pakistan has a unique opportunity to become the world’s leading supplier of eco-friendly textiles and garments. By adopting a carbon-neutral approach, the country can align with global trade trends, attract more international buyers, and strengthen its position in the competitive global market.

The proposed Carbon-Neutral Export Model, finalized by Dr. Ayyaz Uddin, provides a structured approach to achieving these goals. The model focuses on expanding solar energy adoption, improving energy efficiency, promoting sustainable raw materials, and fostering collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders. By reducing reliance on fossil fuels and tapping into high-value carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, Pakistan can transform sustainability into an economic driver. This shift would not only meet international sustainability standards but also enhance the country’s export potential and long-term economic stability.

As international buyers increasingly focus on reducing supply chain emissions, Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a preferred sourcing destination. The country can achieve this by integrating renewable energy, carbon trading, and sustainable agricultural practices into its textile production. Compared to major textile-exporting nations such as China, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Pakistan has a lower carbon footprint and significant potential for renewable energy expansion. With over 50% of its exports already linked to global buyers, Pakistan can leverage these advantages to gain a competitive edge in sustainable trade.

Dr. Ayyaz Uddin’s Carbon-Neutral Export Model calls for immediate action from policymakers, industry leaders, and global trade partners. Establishing net-zero export targets, creating a Pakistan Carbon Exchange, and providing incentives for sustainable cotton farming are essential steps in this transformation. Additionally, integrating carbon accounting into education and research institutions will help prepare the next generation of industry professionals for a future where sustainability is key to economic success.

PRGMEA emphasizes that Pakistan must act swiftly to capitalize on this opportunity. The global carbon market is evolving rapidly, with countries such as Singapore and Indonesia positioning themselves as carbon-trading hubs. Future trade agreements will favor countries that actively integrate carbon-neutral policies into their supply chains.

The implementation of PRGMEA’s Carbon-Neutral Export Model is expected to have significant economic and environmental benefits.