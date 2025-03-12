Dgpays affirms commitment to establishing global IT hub in Pakistan

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, chaired a meeting with senior officials from Dgpays, where the company reaffirmed its commitment to establishing a Global IT Operations Hub in Pakistan.

Ahmet Kayhan, head of international operations at Dgpays, shared that the company is proceeding with opportunities to set up an office in Pakistan to support its global operations and enhance its digital infrastructure.

The discussion focused on strengthening IT capabilities, expanding digital payment solutions, and fostering technological innovation. Dgpays aims to collaborate with local stakeholders to optimize digital payment gateways and advance fintech solutions.

Minister Khawaja emphasized the government’s support for initiatives that drive technological progress and digital transformation. With backing from global tech leaders, Dgpays is set to make Pakistan a key player in its international operations. The Ministry of IT & Telecom will work alongside the company to facilitate the necessary processes and support its operational expansion.