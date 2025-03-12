PSX loses 93 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 93.12 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 114,084.54 points as compared to 114,177.66 points on the last trading day.

A total of 299,630,187 shares were traded during the day as compared to 318,518,329 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.262 billion against Rs22.883 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 432 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,159 of them recorded gains and 213 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 18,257,617 shares at Rs36.84 per share, At-Tahur Limited with 14,884,025 shares at Rs38.91 per share and Bank of Punjab with 14,382,419 shares at Rs13.09 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs55.05 per share closing at Rs864.25 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs53.60 rise in its share price to close at Rs23,339.60.

Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs28.84 per share price, closing at Rs691.61, whereas the runner-up was Ghandhara Industries Limited with Rs19.75 decline in its per share price to Rs646.26.