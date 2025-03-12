All eyes on Piastri as local hero eyes Australia breakthrough

Orange can be a brave choice in fashion but the colour will be much in vogue at Albert Park this week as McLaren’s Oscar Piastri bids for a breakthrough win at his home Australian Grand Prix. No Australian driver has claimed a spot on the podium, let alone won the race since it joined Formula One’s global calendar in 1985, but domestic fans have high hopes Piastri will end the drought in his papaya-coloured car. Fourth at Albert Park last year and also fourth in the overall drivers’ championship won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Piastri is eyeing top spot in both this year, his third season with McLaren. “I do think that I can become world champion this year,” Piastri said at the first running of McLaren’s new MCL39 car last month. Though teammate Lando Norris is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the drivers’ title, Piastri has returned to his hometown of Melbourne with a recent contract extension and the confidence earned from two race wins and eight podiums last season. The 23-year-old freshened up for the new season with a long summer break in Australia before enjoying winter testing in Bahrain where he raved about his car’s performance. Former fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo is no longer in F1 following his dismal 2024 season with RB, now known as Racing Bulls. But home crowds will be treated to two Australian drivers on the grid. Alpine racer Jack Doohan is assured of a following at Albert Park as the son of motorcycling great Mick Doohan, who won five consecutive 500 cc world championships in the 1990s. Having two home drivers at the Grand Prix is a boost for motor sport in Australia, where officials report a spike in participation at junior levels.