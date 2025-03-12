CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul, LAFC advance

Cruz Azul scored three goals in the final 19 minutes and emerged with a 4-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday in Mexico City to prevail in their CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 series. The contest was the second leg of a two-game, total-goal series.

The teams played to a scoreless draw last week in Seattle. Carlos Rodriguez’s header put the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute, and a penalty kick by Angel Sepulveda doubled the lead in the 71st minute.

The Sounders appeared to get back into contention when Danny Musovski scored in the 74th minute, but tallies from Luka Romero in the 85th minute and Jorge Sanchez in the 88th sealed the outcome.

Cruz Azul will face one of their Mexican rivals, either Chivas de Guadalajara or Club America, in the quarterfinals.

Crew 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Despite losing the second leg in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles FC advanced to the quarterfinals by a 4-2 aggregate score.

A strong first-half showing on Tuesday gave the Crew a chance.

After Diego Rossi eluded the LAFC defense along the left flank in the 10th minute, he lifted a cross into the box, and Jacen Russell-Rowe volleyed it in from close range.

When Rossi converted a penalty kick just before halftime, the Crew trailed just 3-2 on aggregate.

The visitors wrapped up the series when Denis Bouanga capped a two-on-one breakaway with Cengiz Under by rolling in a goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

LAFC’s quarterfinal foe will be either Inter Miami or Jamaica’s Cavalier.

Tigres UANL 3, FC Cincinnati 1 Goals by Ozziel Herrera, Juan Brunetta and Nicolas Ibanez in an eight-minute span midway through the second half sent Tigres to a 4-2 aggregate victory in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

Following a 1-1 draw last week in Ohio, FC Cincinnati went ahead on an 18th-minute goal by Evander.

However, Herrera pulled Tigres level in the 64th minute, and then he assisted Brunetta for the go-ahead goal five minutes later.

Ibanez capped the surge in the 69th minute by heading home a cross from Fernando Gorriaran.