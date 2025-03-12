Players 3-peat? Scottie Scheffler says ‘it’s a new tournament’

After becoming the first golfer to win The Players Championship in back-to-back years in 2024, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns this week for a shot at the unprecedented three-peat.

While Scheffler is already used to making history on the course, he is focused on this week’s event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., rather than what he’s already accomplished at TPC Sawgrass over the last two years.

“In terms of that, what does that have to do with what I’m trying to do this week?” Scheffler replied during his press conference when asked about backing up last year’s win. “I mean, not much, right?

“Like do I start 1-under? Do I start at 2-under? I mean, it’s even par. It’s a new tournament.”

The Ridgewood, N.J., native can become the first player since Steve Stricker in 2011, at the John Deere Classic, to win the same PGA Tour event in three consecutive years.

Scheffler, 28, is coming off an incredible 2024 season that saw him capture the Hero World Challenge and seven PGA Tour wins, including The Players, The Masters, the Tour Championship and four signature events. He also took home gold at the Paris Olympics.

“Last year is last year,” Scheffler said. “I’m not trying to replicate it. I’m not trying to look back on it.

“At the end of the day, it’s in the past. It was a great year. I’m tremendously thankful.”