Pakistan’s Talha Waheed has aced his way into the Guinness World Records, smashing the record for most tennis serves in a minute, local media reported on Wednesday.

Waheed eclipsed American John Perry’s mark of 42 successful serves in a November attempt that was ratified this week.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi hailed the 47-year-old’s achievement as a major inspiration for young players. “This is exactly the boost Pakistani tennis needs,” he said.

Guinness World Records, originally known as The Guinness Book of Records, is an internationally recognised reference established in 1955 after an argument about which was the fastest game bird in Europe.

Today, Guinness World Records serves as the global authority on record-breaking, celebrating remarkable and often bizarre achievements.