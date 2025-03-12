Eubank Jr fined $130,000 for slapping Benn with an egg

IBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr has been fined 100,000 pounds ($129,210) by the British Boxing Board of Control for slapping upcoming opponent Conor Benn with an egg at a press conference last month, British media reported on Tuesday. A fight between Britons Eubank Jr and Benn, sons of former two-division world champions who were arch-rivals, was called off in 2022 when Benn tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene. The World Boxing Council cleared Benn of intentional doping in 2023, saying a “highly elevated consumption of eggs” was a reasonable explanation for the failed tests. Eubank Jr cited that explanation as the reason why he slapped Benn with an egg ahead of their April 26 bout. “Live by the egg, die by the egg,” he wrote on Instagram after the incident.