Kaiser used to follow me on sets: Fazila Qazi

Veteran actor Fazila Qazi revealed her now-husband Kaiser Khan Nizamani used to follow her around on sets before she asked him to stop and send a marriage proposal instead.

In her latest appearance on a private news channel’s comedy show, Fazila Qazi recalled how her actor-director husband, Kaiser Khan Nizamani, would follow her on the sets of her drama shoots.

“So I confronted him one day and told him that he shouldn’t be doing all this as it maligned my image and could possibly hinder my permit to work,” Qazi recalled. “That’s when he confessed his feelings and said that he likes me.”

“I asked him to send a proposal if he is serious,” the ‘Bay Khudi’ actor furthered. “I believed this would dissuade him as guys are usually scared to take responsibility, especially when they are in a struggling phase. But to my surprise, he agreed to send a marriage proposal.”

Going ahead, Qazi shared that his family rejected the proposal initially, but Nizamani was adamant to marry her and did so eventually.

It is pertinent to note that veteran actors Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan Nizamani got married in 1993. The couple has two sons together, named Ahmed and Zorain.