Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on viral moment with Kareena

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor broke his silence on the viral moment and hug he shared with ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan at a recent awards ceremony.

Ex-lovebirds Shahid and Kareena Kapoor crossed paths once again as they both attended the IIFA 2025 press conference over the past weekend. However, what came as a pleasant surprise to their millions of fans and took social media by storm was their cordial meeting and a warm hug, after years of awkward encounters and cold shoulders at public outings, ever since they broke up more than a decade ago.

Reacting to their viral video which had the internet talking, Shahid said on the green carpet, “For us, it’s nothing new aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai (today we met on stage but we keep running into each other here and there) but it’s totally normal for us”

“If people felt nice, it’s nice,” he added.

Pertinent to note here that one of the hottest couples of B-Town back in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were in a serious romantic relationship in 2004, however, they parted ways after their blockbuster title ‘Jab We Met’ in 2007.

Kareena moved on with Saif Ali Khan and they tied the knot in 2012. The couple shares two sons together, named Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015 and is a father to two kids, a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain.