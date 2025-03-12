Gigi shares why she keeps her romance with Bradley Cooper private

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally opened up about her relationship with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. After months of speculation, Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is in a “romantic and happy” relationship with Bradley Cooper. However, she also made it clear that she prefers to keep certain details private. In a new Vogue interview, Gigi Hadid explained that she values privacy in her love life and doesn’t feel the need to share everything with the public. She admitted that dating as a public figure can be difficult, as people are always watching and speculating. “Even for my friends who aren’t famous, dating is hard. Where do you go? How do you meet people?” Gigi Hadid said. Before dating Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid was in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Khai. Bradley Cooper, on the other hand, was previously with model Irina Shayk, and they have a seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.