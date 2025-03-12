In one of the darkest chapters of recent times, the brutal hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Balochistan has left an indelible scar on our national psyche. A swift and resolute rescue operation by our fearless military liberated over 150 hostages who were held at bay by the BLA as they targeted a railroad track in Bolan. All 33 attackers have been neutralised.

The chilling facts speak for themselves. The militants, in a calculated move, used innocent lives as shields to further their sinister agenda-an act that represents an open challenge to the core values that define Pakistan. In the midst of this chaos, our armed forces exhibited exemplary courage and precision, reminding us that even in our bleakest moments, the spirit of resilience and hope continues to prevail. Yet, the horror was compounded by a deliberate smear campaign. Misleading narratives featuring manipulated visuals and repurposed content soon flooded social media, primarily through Indian outlets, in what unfolded as a calculated attempt to further destabilise our society through psychological warfare. It may not seem like a silver lining, but this propaganda has ultimately strengthened the connection between the BLA and foreign conspirators-something we have long asserted to the international community.

Our country now confronts a multifaceted threat-a concerted campaign to undermine our unity and security. Our government must take decisive diplomatic and military measures to dismantle terrorist havens beyond our borders and to expose the networks behind the disinformation. A rigorous crackdown on any elements that lend support to extremist narratives is not an option anymore; it is an absolute duty.

We owe it to every mother, father, and child whose lives were irrevocably changed on that tragic train to face this menace with the full might of the law. Pakistan must send an unequivocal message: there is no sanctuary for terror, no room for deceit, and no tolerance for those who dare threaten our people. *